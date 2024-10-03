Allied Strategic Partners acquires Jayhawk Marina

Allied Strategic Partners (ASP), a Dallas-based private asset management firm, announced the purchase of Jayhawk Marina, located on Hillsdale Lake, in Paola, Kansas. As part of the acquisition, Blue Harbor Management, a subsidiary of ASP, will oversee the management and operations of Jayhawk Marina.

“Jayhawk Marina’s prime location and extensive amenities make it an ideal addition to our portfolio,” said Quinn Heidenreich, Managing Partner of ASP. “It is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of best-in-class marinas, and we look forward to further enhancing the customer experience at this location with the proven management stewardship of Blue Harbor Management.”

Located less than 45 minutes southwest of downtown Kansas City, Jayhawk Marina is a full-service marina with extensive amenities providing the perfect destination for Northeast Kansas boaters. The marina features approximately 650 wet slips and dry storage spaces, a comprehensive marine service center, boat and floating cabin rentals, a fuel dock, a marina store, and a year-round indoor fishing dock.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jayhawk Marina to the Blue Harbor Management family,” said Tara Dwyer, Vice President- Portfolio Operations at Blue Harbor Management. “Our team is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and continuously improving the facilities to ensure Jayhawk Marina remains a premier destination for boaters in the region.”