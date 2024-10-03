Allied Strategic Partners acquires Jayhawk Marina

Adam QuandtOctober 3, 2024
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0143.JPG

Allied Strategic Partners (ASP), a Dallas-based private asset management firm, announced the purchase of Jayhawk Marina, located on Hillsdale Lake, in Paola, Kansas. As part of the acquisition, Blue Harbor Management, a subsidiary of ASP, will oversee the management and operations of Jayhawk Marina.

“Jayhawk Marina’s prime location and extensive amenities make it an ideal addition to our portfolio,” said Quinn Heidenreich, Managing Partner of ASP. “It is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of best-in-class marinas, and we look forward to further enhancing the customer experience at this location with the proven management stewardship of Blue Harbor Management.”

Located less than 45 minutes southwest of downtown Kansas City, Jayhawk Marina is a full-service marina with extensive amenities providing the perfect destination for Northeast Kansas boaters. The marina features approximately 650 wet slips and dry storage spaces, a comprehensive marine service center, boat and floating cabin rentals, a fuel dock, a marina store, and a year-round indoor fishing dock. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Jayhawk Marina to the Blue Harbor Management family,” said Tara Dwyer, Vice President- Portfolio Operations at Blue Harbor Management. “Our team is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and continuously improving the facilities to ensure Jayhawk Marina remains a premier destination for boaters in the region.”

Adam QuandtOctober 3, 2024

Related Articles

Boating Industry names 2024 Mover and Shaker of the Year

October 3, 2024

IBEX 2024: Hugelmeyer delivers industry update

October 3, 2024
Boating Industry Top 100

Boating Industry issues final call for 2024 Top 100: Top Dealers applications

October 3, 2024

IBEX 2024: Sea Tow Foundation presents annual National Boating Safety Awards

October 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button