Brunswick Corp. named as one of the ‘World’s Best Companies’ by TIME

Brunswick Corporation was recently named to TIME’s 2024 list of the World’s Best Companies that identifies the top-performing organizations across the globe based on a number of key metrics including employee satisfaction, and revenue growth.

“We are honored to be recognized by TIME Magazine for this award, which reflects our exceptional talent around the world who embody Brunswick’s Next Never Rests mentality. This award also signifies the continued execution of our key strategic initiatives reaffirming our position as the world’s leading marine technology company,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO.

Organized by TIME and Statista, top-performing organizations were identified based on three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction : Surveys were conducted in more than 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality by verified employees.

: Surveys were conducted in more than 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality by verified employees. Revenue Growth : Companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2023, and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023, were considered.

: Companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2023, and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023, were considered. Sustainability: Evaluated based on data among standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research.

To view the full list of recipients, visit time.com/collection/worlds-best-companies-2024/.