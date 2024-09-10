ORR to host Outdoor Recreation Trade Policy Briefing

The increasing uncertainty around the U.S. trade landscape has placed significant burdens on the outdoor recreation industry. The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable will hold a virtual briefing about the most impactful trade policy opportunities across all sectors of the $1.1 trillion outdoor recreation industry. To continue to thrive and support the millions of Americans who recreate outside each year, and the 5 million American jobs our industry creates, our panelists will discuss the trade landscape and important legislation like the retroactive extension of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). At a time when participation in outdoor recreation is breaking records—the urgency to provide certainty for this distinctly American industry is critical.

WHEN Tuesday, September 17, Noon – 1pm ET

WHO Introduction: Jessica Wahl Turner, President, Outdoor Recreation

Roundtable Panelists: Marc Berejka, Divisional Vice President, Community Advocacy & Impact, REI

Callie Hoyt, Vice President of Government Relations, National Marine Manufacturers Association

Glenn Hughes, President, American Sportfishing Association

Jennifer Naeger, Vice President & General Counsel, Trek Bicycle Corporation

Samantha Rocci, Senior Director of Government Affairs, RV Industry Association Moderator: Charles Cooper, Founder and Managing Partner, Brumidi Group



Register for the event online on the webinar website.