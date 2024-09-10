ORR to host Outdoor Recreation Trade Policy Briefing
The increasing uncertainty around the U.S. trade landscape has placed significant burdens on the outdoor recreation industry. The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable will hold a virtual briefing about the most impactful trade policy opportunities across all sectors of the $1.1 trillion outdoor recreation industry. To continue to thrive and support the millions of Americans who recreate outside each year, and the 5 million American jobs our industry creates, our panelists will discuss the trade landscape and important legislation like the retroactive extension of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). At a time when participation in outdoor recreation is breaking records—the urgency to provide certainty for this distinctly American industry is critical.
- WHEN
- Tuesday, September 17, Noon – 1pm ET
- WHO
- Introduction: Jessica Wahl Turner, President, Outdoor Recreation
Roundtable
- Panelists: Marc Berejka, Divisional Vice President, Community Advocacy & Impact, REI
Callie Hoyt, Vice President of Government Relations, National Marine Manufacturers Association
Glenn Hughes, President, American Sportfishing Association
Jennifer Naeger, Vice President & General Counsel, Trek Bicycle Corporation
Samantha Rocci, Senior Director of Government Affairs, RV Industry Association
- Moderator: Charles Cooper, Founder and Managing Partner, Brumidi Group
Register for the event online on the webinar website.