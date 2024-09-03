Marina Holdings named one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Maine’

For the second year in a row, Marina Holdings LLC has been named one of the Best Places to Work in

Maine by the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies

Group, and BridgeTower Media.

“The 2024 Best Places to Work in Maine have created workplaces that inspire success. They put their

employees’ welfare first, creating a positive work environment for all,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner,

managing director of BridgeTower Media for the East Division. “BridgeTower Media joins the Maine

State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and the Best Companies Group in

recognizing these stellar organizations.”

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine,” noted Steve

Arnold, owner of Marina Holdings LLC. “We believe that a positive work environment is the foundation

of our success and are committed to continuing to provide a workplace where our employees can thrive

both personally and professionally.”