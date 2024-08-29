BoatUS Foundation seeks volunteers for abandoned vessel grant reviews

The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water is seeking a diverse panel of volunteers who will serve as peer reviewers to evaluate proposals for Abandoned and Derelict Vessel (ADV) removal grants between December 2024 and July 2025.

The Foundation has been awarded a four-year, $10 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program with funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to clean up and improve safety along coastal areas by removing abandoned and damaged boats from our nation’s waterways and the Great Lakes. Reviewers will be part of this national effort to improve the environment and remove unsightly vessels from our waters.

Volunteers with backgrounds in marine debris management, the boating industry, education, non-profits, government agencies, marketing and outreach, grant management, financial analysis, project evaluation, impact assessment, as well as legal or regulatory fields are encouraged to apply. Reviewers are asked to commit to at least one review cycle (2-3 months) with an expected time commitment of 25 hours per cycle that includes independent review of proposals and 4-8 hours of virtual meetings.

How to Apply:

Prospective grant reviewers are encouraged to learn more about the BoatUS Foundation Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Removal Program. To apply, visit the Grant Reviewer Application page.

“This is a coordinated, impactful investment to remove abandoned and derelict vessels, and we’re proud to help NOAA carry out this important mission to rid our shores and waterways of marine debris,” said BoatUS Foundation president Heather Lougheed. “Our goal over the next four years is to focus on the immediate issue – the substantial number of ADVs that need removal.”

Lougheed added that in the future, the BoatUS Foundation hopes to expand the program to inland freshwater lakes and waterways, and reach a point where ADV removals diminish as educational and preventive efforts have greater impact.

“It’s much more cost-effective to prevent owners from abandoning their boats by showing them other options that are available to dispose of a vessel that’s no longer seaworthy,” Lougheed said.