Congressman Don Davis visits Grady-White to discuss top industry issues

Congressman Don Davis (D-NC) visited North Carolina boat builder Grady-White on August 5 to hear from the company leadership and employees and to see the many upgrades since he was first elected to the North Carolina State Senate and visited the company several years ago.

Todd Leggett, dealer and customer relations manager for Grady-White Boats, showed the Congressman how the boats are built and explained the process and craftmanship behind each boat. Kris Carroll, president of Grady-White boats, introduced the Congressman to the company’s many employees during a tour of the factory floor. Kris shared with the Congressman the company’s long-standing culture and values that go into Grady-White. As Kris told the Congressman, whether it is a toolbox meeting, a Friday all-hands meeting, or one of the many Grady-White clubs stopping by for a tour, the eight domains of life and the company’s leadership responsibilities are ever-present so that everyone knows “the why” behind the brand.

“We are so grateful to have Congressman Davis support American manufacturing and working families that are the backbone of the U.S. recreational boating industry,” said Kris Carroll, President, Grady-White Boats. She continued: “It was an absolute delight to host the Congressman at our factory: it was an amazing visit! He was warm, authentic and genuinely enjoyed meeting our team, and we really enjoyed getting to know him better. We had the opportunity to show him how our team is committed to delivering an ultimate boating experience to our customers, while being equally committed to learning how to live our best lives at work and at home. He truly understands the importance of what we do at Grady-White and the powerful impact the entire recreational boating industry has on our nation.”

In addition to meeting with Grady-White’s leadership and employees, the Congressman was joined on his visit by Robyn Boerstling, Senior Vice President of Government Relations at the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).

“It was a pleasure to join the Congressman at Grady-White Boats and to share with him firsthand how the recreational boating industry is a driving force in the $1.1 trillion outdoor recreation economy,” said Boerstling. “We deeply appreciate his support of our industry and especially applaud the concerns he’s raised with the recent vessel speed rule proposed by NOAA.”

Congressman Davis, a member of the bipartisan Congressional Boating Caucus, has been a vocal advocate for the industry and recreational boating and fishing community. Recreational boating is a significant economic driver in North Carolina, generating $9.1 billion annually and supporting more than 28,000 jobs.

The Congressman has noted his opposition to the vessel speed rule proposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which would require small recreational boats to travel at 10 knots or less along much of the coast – including North Carolina –for up to seven months of the year. Congressman Davis continues urging the agency to support a 21st Century approach using technology rather than a blanket speed restriction.

Recognizing the potential impact the proposed rule would have on North Carolina’s manufacturers and coastal communities, Congressman Davis has signed on to H.R. 8704 – a bipartisan bill that delays NOAA’s proposed speed restrictions for boats 35-65 feet through 2030. The legislation also establishes a longer-term grant program to invest in technologies and efforts to reduce the risk of marine mammal vessel strikes. This grant program would build upon the $6 million NOAA provided to the National Fish and Wildlife Federal to support these efforts.