ORR names new board members

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) announced the appointment of three esteemed individuals to its Board of Directors: Charles W. Galbraith, Co-Chair of the Native American Law Practice at Jenner & Block; Chandria Harris, Global Chief People Consultant and Certified Executive Coach; and Renee Jones, Vice President of Marketing for THOR Industries.

Jessica Wahl Turner, President of ORR, expressed her enthusiasm for the new board members, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Charles, Chandria, and Renee to the ORR Board of Directors. Their diverse expertise and leadership will undoubtedly bolster our mission to promote the growth and success of the $1.1 trillion outdoor recreation economy. Their involvement underscores the dynamic and expanding nature of our industry and our steadfast focus on getting more Americans from every community access to the outdoors. As we continue to build momentum for the EXPLORE Act in Congress, their insights and guidance will be invaluable in advocating for policies that support outdoor recreation, access, and the outdoor recreation industry nationwide.”

“The outdoor recreation economy plays a pivotal role in the health and vitality of our nation’s economy and in the lives of countless Americans, which is why we are pleased that Charles, Chandria, and Renee are joining the ORR Board of Directors,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, President and CEO of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Chair of the ORR Board. “Their passion for the outdoors and their unique perspectives and experiences build on the work ORR is doing to expand the industry and help ensure access to outdoor recreational opportunities for every American.”

Charles W. Galbraith, a citizen of the Navajo Nation, brings nearly 20 years of experience in Native American law and public policy. As Co-Chair of the Native American Law Practice at Jenner & Block, Galbraith represents tribal clients in complex litigation and major financial transactions. His previous roles include Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona and serving in the White House under President Barack Obama, where he managed relationships with all tribal governments and Native American people, advising on political, legislative, legal, and media issues.

Chandria Harris is a prominent figure in Human Resources & Change Management, known for her passion in alleviating barriers to belongingness and productivity in the workplace. As a Global Chief People Consultant, Certified Executive Coach, and Certified Career Services Provider, Harris has been recognized for her innovative inclusion practices and successful recruiting and retention strategies. Her accolades include being listed among the Nashville Top 100 Training and Development Professionals and her company’s recognition as a Top DEI Firm by HR Tech Outlook.

Renee Jones, Vice President of Marketing for THOR Industries, brings over two decades of comprehensive marketing experience to ORR. Jones has been instrumental in developing and executing communication strategies, managing corporate partnerships, and leading strategic marketing and public relations efforts across various high-profile companies, including MARS, Spectrum Brands, and Macy’s Department Stores.