Suntex partners with Northgate Resorts

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC announced it has partnered with Northgate Resorts to manage the resort at Port of Kimberling located in Kimberling City, Mo. With Northgate’s extensive experience in hospitality management, this collaboration aims to elevate the lodging experience for all marina guests.



“Our mission at Port of Kimberling remains focused on delivering seamless, fun and memorable moments for all our guests,” said Andy Kilgore, General Manager of Port of Kimberling Marina. “We believe Northgate Resorts shares this vision and will be instrumental in helping us achieve it.”



To lead this new chapter, Port of Kimberling Resort & Campground welcomes Lenny Ammerman as its new general manager. Ammerman brings a wealth of experience, having successfully managed a large campground in the Branson area.



“We are thrilled to have Lenny join our team,” said Kilgore. “With his leadership and Northgate’s support, we are confident in a bright future for the resort.”



Together, Port of Kimberling, Suntex Marinas, Northgate Resorts, and Lenny Ammerman said they are committed to providing exceptional experiences and creating lasting memories for all guests at Port of Kimberling Marina & Resort.



Port of Kimberling provides amenities including wet and dry stack storage, fuel, a ship’s store, boat club and rentals, houseboat rentals, dining, sales and service. The resort includes accommodations from hotel, cabin and RV sites. The property offers easy access to Table Rock Lake. The lake covers over 40,000 surface acres, creating more shoreline than the state of California.



The Suntex portfolio includes marinas located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.