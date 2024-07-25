MN Representative Tom Murphy tours Brunswick’s New York Mills operation

Last week, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) facilitated a tour of Brunswick Corporation’s New York Mills Operation with State Representative Tom Murphy (GOP House District 9B). The tour offered a comprehensive look into Brunswick’s manufacturing footprint in Minnesota, particularly in the production of Lund and Crestliner Boats. Representatives from Brunswick and NMMA underscored the marine industry’s vital role in the state’s economy to the state representative.

Brunswick’s operation demonstrates a steadfast commitment to local manufacturing and contributes substantial economic impact to Minnesota, fostering employment opportunities and driving economic expansion. Boating and fishing are deeply engrained in the land of 10,000 lakes and recreational boating and fishing contribute more than $6 billion in economic impact annually and support over 25,000 jobs and 700 businesses in Minnesota.

Brunswick and NMMA representatives discussed challenges confronting Brunswick’s New York Mills Operation and the local community, including the urgent need for skilled labor to support increasing production demands, efforts to address housing shortages in the lakes region, and advocacy for regulatory adjustments around PFAS reporting requirements and extended producer responsibility mandates.

“We sincerely thank State Representative Tom Murphy for visiting Brunswick’s New York Mills Operation. His advocacy for boaters and small businesses in Minnesota is greatly valued, and his ongoing support is crucial for ensuring the growth and success of the recreational marine industry and the local economy,” said Jesse McArdell, midwest policy and engagement manager with NMMA. “Our gratitude also extends to Jeromie Johnston and the skilled team at Brunswick’s New York Mills Operation for hosting NMMA and Representative Murphy.”