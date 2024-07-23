Sea Tow Foundation seeks entries for 2024 National Boating Safety Awards

The Sea Tow Foundation, in partnership with its Boating Safety Advisory Council, announced that submissions for the 2024 National Boating Safety Awards are now open. These awards will be presented at the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) on Oct. 2, 2024.

“The Sea Tow Foundation is committed to elevating boating safety to new heights,” said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “The National Boating Safety Awards are pivotal to our mission, spotlighting the groundbreaking innovations and unwavering commitments of industry leaders. These awards recognize that safe boating practices are not merely recommendations – they are essential to our collective well-being on the water.”

The 2024 awards will spotlight outstanding safety initiatives across various sectors of the boating industry. Any business that is or represents a for-profit entity within the boating industry is welcome to apply in one of the following award categories:

Marine Manufacturer (Boat or Engine)

Gear/Equipment/Accessories Manufacturer

Media Outlet

Retailer/Distributor with up to 3 Locations

Retailer/Distributor with 4 or more Locations

Social Media Influencer

Marine Trade Association

Community Boating/Boating Education Program (for profit)

PR/Marketing/Advertising Consultant or Agency

Other type of group not listed above – this could apply to charter companies, boat clubs, insurance companies or any other group that does not fit in another category

Applicants are encouraged to submit their entries for their boating safety efforts conducted between January 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024. Applicants are welcome to apply for efforts that have previously earned them an award, but the applicant will be required to document enhancements or new additions to the effort and ensure it took place during the given dates.

There is no cost to enter the awards, and the application process is designed to be quick and easy, taking less than 10 minutes. Applicants are welcome to enter multiple efforts under separate entries.

For more information about the National Boating Safety Awards, and to apply, please visit www.boatingsafety.com/awards. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, September 7, 2024.