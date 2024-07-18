NPA to host live auctions in Atlanta

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) recently announced a second live auction every month at the NPA Atlanta facility, which kicks off in August 2024. The traditional auction will continue the third Friday of every month.

NPA Atlanta is the most recent location to expand to two live auctions a month. NPA Dallas and NPA Cincinnati have been hosting live auctions twice a month for over a year. Now dealers and lenders that utilize the NPA Atlanta location can take advantage of the additional live auction each month.

“As our dealer and lender needs adjust, we are here to support them,” stated Ryan Keefe, NPA Vice President of Marketing. “By offering a second live auction every month in Atlanta, our clients can buy and sell twice as often resulting in quicker inventory turns and reinvestment in capital.”

The new auction schedule kicks off on Friday, August 2, 2024. NPA said dealers and clients can access the auctions through the NPA Dealer Marketplace app or website. Additionally, a live preview day will be

available the day before each auction, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. local time, allowing for thorough

inspection of the units.

NPA said by increasing the frequency of auctions, clients can look forward to a wider selection of units and more opportunities to participate in these highly-anticipated events.

Upcoming 2024 Atlanta Auction Dates: