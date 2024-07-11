Skyhawk Oversea hires director of business development

Boat monitoring system developer Skyhawk announced that marine industry veteran Carlton Schumacher is joining the company in the role of director of business development for Skyhawk Oversea.

In this newly established position, Schumacher will be responsible for forging industry partnerships, developing sales channels and market strategies, and assisting with overall product marketing efforts for the Skyhawk Oversea system, first debuted at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) in February.

Schumacher’s background includes having previously served as director of sales at boat monitoring pioneer Siren Marine during the company’s launch of its MTC 2 system. Schumacher’s marine industry experience stretches beyond recreational boating, as well, having worked in commercial sales for autonomous vessel leader Sea Machines Robotics and serving as director of sales and marketing for commercial sidescan sonar innovator Klein Marine Systems.

“Carlton’s experience in marine industry sales and vessel monitoring and tracking technology is a direct fit with our vision for the Skyhawk Oversea business,” said Richard Shevelow, founder of Skyhawk. “He understands the sales channels and industry partnerships we need to cultivate to achieve new levels today, and also has an eye on the horizon and new ideas about what we can accomplish in the future. We are at heart a forward-looking technology company, and we welcome Carlton’s energy and input in this area.”