Ilmor Marine announces investment in new Michigan facility

Ilmor Marine announced a multi-million dollar investment in a new state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing facility in Lyon Township, Michigan. The new facility, slated to open in the first quarter of 2025, will house all Ilmor Marine operations, including high-tech manufacturing, engineering, and customer support personnel.

“Our new manufacturing and technology center is continued evidence of Ilmor’s investment in the future of advanced marine propulsion. Since the inception of our marine business, Ilmor has always been dedicated to driving technical advancements and providing our customers with the highest quality marine

propulsion systems,” said Paul Ray, president at Ilmor. “By centralizing all our operations in Michigan we will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, increase and improve our engineering capabilities and help to deliver continuously improving customer support.”

The new Lyon Township facility will feature advanced manufacturing technologies and engineering resources, designed to support the development of next-generation marine propulsion systems. Over the

next few years, Ilmor Marine operations in Lyon Township are expected to grow, contributing to the local

economy and creating high-quality jobs in the region.

“We are excited about the opportunities this new facility will bring,” added Mike Lindberg, vice president at Ilmor Marine. “As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of marine technology and setting new standards for the industry.”