NMMA issues last call for Hall of Fame Award nominations

Adam QuandtJune 27, 2024

NMMA is currently seeking nominations for its next Hall of Fame inductee. The 2024 award nomination deadline is today, June 27. To nominate a marine leader, one must be an active NMMA member.

Nominees who exemplify the following award criteria will be considered:

  • Have made a substantial and lasting impact on the industry or a particular industry segment
  • Are known in the industry and are beyond personal or professional reproach
  • A past (deceased/retired) or current member and supporter of NMMA
  • Actively involved in the marine industry for a minimum of ten years

Complete NMMA Hall of Fame program details can be reviewed on the program webpageClick here for the nomination form 

The NMMA Hall of Fame Award will be presented during the IBEX Industry Breakfast on Oct. 1 in Tampa. 

