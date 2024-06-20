NPA continues Marine Webinar Series next month

National Powersport Auctions (NPA), provider of powersports remarketing and auction services, is taking the mystery out of condition reports in the final session of its Marine Webinar Series.

The session on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. PT, will explain NPA’s Condition Reports in detail to provide more confidence when buying at auction. Auctions present a dynamic opportunity for dealers to efficiently manage their inventory. A vital component of the auction process is condition reports, also known as inspections, which assist in making informed decisions.

This webinar will provide a comprehensive analysis of the proprietary NPA Condition Report score and evaluation process. Tom Wilkinson, NPA RV and Marine Operations Production Supervisor, will lead the session, guiding attendees through how NPA builds a condition report, understanding the overall score, and interpreting important sub-category information.

This session is open to all marine buyers and sellers, including NPA members, who want to improve their

knowledge of condition reports. It’s a complimentary, interactive forum where dealers can ask questions

and gain valuable insights.

“The goal of the NPA Marine Webinar Series is to inspire marine dealers to view auctions as a gateway to

new opportunities and solutions. Auctions can be a sustainable profit center for inventory management,”

stated Matt Amata, Vice President of RV and Marine. “This event is focused on educating dealers and

buyers about the benefits and details of NPA’s Condition Reports, which are critical to the buying and

selling decision-making process.”

Interested participants can register online for the free All About NPA Condition Reports webinar on the

Webinar Registration page.