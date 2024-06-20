Norwest Marine acquisition of Connors and O’Brien Marina

Norwest Marine announced the acquisition of Connors & O’Brien Marina, marking the addition of a third facility to its roster, which includes Norwest Marine in Pawcatuck, Connecticut, and Shelter Cove Marina in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

Nestled on the Pawcatuck River, Norwest Marine now stands as the largest full-service marina on the river. The combined marinas of Connors & O’Brien Marina and Norwest Marine offer over 200 boat slips and provide winter storage for over 500 boats.

As part of its strategic initiative to expand and diversify its coastal marina portfolio, Norwest Marine identified Connors & O’Brien Marina’s proximity to Norwest Marine as a pivotal factor in the acquisition. Located just steps away from each other, the accessibility of these marinas is expected to enhance the experience of best-in-class boating in the region.

The acquisition of Connors & O’Brien Marina represents Norwest Marine’s second property in Pawcatuck, Connecticut, and its third in the New England region, further solidifying its presence in this boating community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Connors & O’Brien Marina into our growing portfolio,” said the Ownership Group of Norwest Marine, Shelter Cove, and Connors & O’Brien Marina. “The added amenities and ideal location of the property make it the perfect fit for our collection of high-quality marinas.”