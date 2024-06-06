Suntex completes Almar Marinas merger

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) announced it has completed the process of joining forces with Almar Marinas through the acquisition of four marinas located in Oakland that had been pending.



These four marinas in Oakland include Jack London Square Marina, North Basin Marina, Central Basin Marina and Union Point Marina, which join several other properties that merged with the Suntex portfolio in March.

The complete portfolio includes Marina Del Rey Marina in Marina Del Rey, California; Peninsula Yacht Marina in Channel Islands Harbor, California; Bahia Marina in Channel Islands Harbor, California; Westport Marina in Channel Islands Harbor, California; and the management company.