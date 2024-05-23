NPA adds to RV, marine services team

National Powersport Auctions (NPA), provider of powersports remarketing and auction services, announced it has developed two new positions to better serve its RV and Marine clients.

In Florida, NPA welcomes Shannon Bennett as the RV+Marine Sales and Admin Coordinator, and in Georgia, Tom Wilkinson an employee since 2005, is now the Production Supervisor for RV+Marine and Specialty Product.

Bennett is an outdoor enthusiast who brings diverse skills and experience within relatable industries such as the automotive and trailer businesses. She has no fear of adventure, from jet skiing to sky diving. Her fondest outdoor memories are of a 28-foot Bayliner named “Nauti Girl” she captained in Lake Erie.

“Life is crazy, but having fun in life is what makes it all worthwhile. The people I have met within the powersports industry know what that’s about,” said Bennett.

Bennett has over a decade of working in financial institutions and banks. She stated, “My sales and logistics background has equipped me with the ability to coordinate complex operations seamlessly. With my dedication to exceptional customer service, I am well-prepared to significantly impact the powersports field.”

In this newly-formed position, Bennett can utilize her diverse skillset and background to contribute to the growth and expansion of the NPA RV+Marine division.

“Increasing the RV+Marine staff, will allow us to serve our lenders, OEMs and dealers better. I’m thrilled to have Shannon helping with the logistics and communications. She’s a great addition to the team,” said Matt Amata, NPA vice president of RV and marine.

“Tom [Wilkinson] has been with NPA for almost 20 years and is an asset to the team. I am excited to see him take off in this new role,” said Jeff Kinney, NPA vice president of operations.

Wilkinson’s Pre-Delivery Inspector and Service Writer experience paved the way for him to be instrumental in NPA’s data collection and processing. He has fine-tuned the world-renowned NPA Condition Reports to cater to the unique attributes of both RVs and boats.

“I am looking forward to being a part of the team that is working so hard to build the RV+Marine division and a program that becomes the new industry standard,” said Wilkinson.