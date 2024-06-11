Shadow-Caster names marketing coordinator

Shadow-Caster, manufacturer of award-winning marine lighting solutions, has hired Elaina Dobosiewicz as its new marketing coordinator. Brian Rogers, company president, made the announcement.

In her new role, Dobosiewicz is responsible for Shadow-Caster’s numerous social media platforms, digital advertising campaigns and email marketing, as well as content creation and design for digital and print collateral. Her duties extend to tradeshow coordination where she will interface with both trade and end-user customers. A proven digital marketer, Dobosiewicz has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Kentucky’s Georgetown College and an MBA from Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina.

“We’re pleased to have Elaina join our team,” said Rogers. “Her fresh perspectives, youthful energy and up-to-the-minute skills are just what Shadow-Caster needs as we continue to bring exciting new and innovative products to market.”