BRP initiates layoffs at Sturtevant facility

At the end of May, BRP announced a mass layoff at its Sturtevant, Wis. facility, via a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The lay-off impacted a total of 298 individuals employed by BRP US at its Sturtevant facility,

including new and low-hour employees. A first round of layoffs were first conducted on March 21, 2024 (150 impacted employees). According to BRP, due to persisting adverse market and economic conditions, a second round of layoffs was conducted on May 23, 2024, with148 impacted employees.

BRP reported that all layoffs will be permanent, and all impacted employees will receive pay in lieu of notice.

The Sturtevant facility is the global headquarters for the company’s marine products.