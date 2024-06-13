IBEX 2024 sets sights on Tampa

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), North America’s technical trade event for the recreational marine industry will take place at the Tampa Convention Center, October 1-3, 2024.



“We look forward to welcoming the marine industry once again to Tampa for this year’s Show,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “IBEX is where the industry comes together to do business and learn about the latest technology and techniques. This year we have some new and exciting educational and networking events for visitors and exhibitors, along with our packed exhibit halls, IBEX docks, and expanded outdoor demo space. Make plans now to join us in Tampa.”



Hosting over 700 exhibiting companies and an anticipated total attendance of 8,000 industry professionals including boat builders, manufacturers, naval architects, distributors, and wholesalers, and many more, IBEX serves as a crucial hub for networking and business development.



IBEX registration for exhibiting companies will open this week. Visitor registration will open the week of June 24. If you are interested in registering to attend IBEX this year, stay up to date on important announcements by subscribing to the IBEX email newsletter. Full Show details will unfold throughout the summer, but attendees can expect the three levels of exhibits, a full education conference, and a host of networking events.



To begin planning for IBEX 2024, visitors can review the exhibitor list, floor plans, schedule of events, and more by visiting the website here. The Education Conference will include Monday Pre-Conference sessions, Tech Talk Workshops on the show floor, the technical Seminar Series, and a new Main Stage lineup of sessions. There will also be networking events scheduled every day. To learn about the products, services, and companies that are driving the future of marine industry technology, click here to visit IBEX365.