RBFF launches ‘Second Catch’ campaign

The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF) announced its new Take Me Fishing Second Catch campaign encouraging Dads and daughters to reconnect on the water this Father’s Day and throughout the summer season. Aimed at improving retention and reactivation numbers which have been troubling in recent years, RBFF has developed a wide array of dynamic assets its stakeholders can use to amplify the message.

“Research tells us women who fish have significantly greater grit, confidence and self-esteem than women who don’t . But it also shows girls stop fishing at an 11% higher rate than boys, and often feel excluded from fishing and boating trips,” said RBFF Sr. Director of Consumer Marketing and Communications Rachel Piacenza. “Second Catch encourages girls and women to get back on the water to continue building their confidence through adolescence and beyond!”

Fishing participation has been increasing over the last several years, but so has churn. The number of people dropping out of fishing reached its peak following the COVID-19 pandemic (14 million) and now sits at 12 million. While RBFF is working to continue the gains seen as a result of its Take Me Fishing ‘Find Your Best Self on the Water’ campaign and other state and industry efforts, it’s also working to better understand how we can improve retention and reactivation.

“Fishing and boating participation is everyone’s business, from state agencies, to fishing and boating manufacturers, retailers and more,” said RBFF President and CEO Dave Chanda. “We’re pleased to share this inspiring research-driven campaign our stakeholders can activate at the local level. We’re also excited to see states and industry launching their own efforts to grow the sport.”

RBFF’s Second Catch campaign messaging centers on an animated short movie that showcases the heartwarming journey of a father and daughter whose shared love of fishing drifts apart – only to be rekindled years later when the daughter’s passion brings them back on the water.

Free and customizable assets available to stakeholders include videos, social media assets, campaign still images and suggested email copy to inspire constituents. All are available for download and usage.