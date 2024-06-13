Avikus receives Red Dot Design recognition

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s autonomous navigation in-house startup, announced it has been selected as the winner in the Design Concept division of the Red Dot Design Award, an international design competition for product design, communication design and design concepts.



NeuBoat, Avikus’ self-driving solution for recreational boats, was recognized for reflecting the philosophy of human-centered design to minimize human error and popularizing the boating experience. Avikus is focused on developing boat navigation assistance and autonomous boating solutions so that anyone can enjoy marine leisure safely and conveniently, showcasing emotional designs that capture users’ needs beyond the natural value that comes from technological superiority.



The Red Dot Design Awards are considered one of the world’s most prestigious awards since 1955. Every year, award-winners are selected based on various evaluation criteria, including design innovation and functionality, divided into product design, brand and communication design, and design concepts. An award ceremony will be held in October at the Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore.



“Avikus NeuBoat, the world’s first Autonomy/ADAS product for boats, continues to set the standard for autonomy technology in the industry,” said Lim Dohyeong, CEO of Avikus. “Earlier this year, it was honored with a CES Innovation Award, and now it has received the prestigious Red Dot Award. Boat ADAS enhances the boating experience for both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts, and it is expected to become the industry standard in the near future.”