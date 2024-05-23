Bradford Marine to manage, operate Sunrise Harbor Marina

Bradford Marine, a South Florida marina and yacht repair company, announced a management agreement with Sunrise Harbor Marina to manage and operate the facility beginning on August 1, 2024. As part of the transition, Suntex Marinas – the current managers of Sunrise Harbor Marina – will finalize its management agreement with Sunrise Harbor Marina on July 31, 2024.

“Bradford Marine is incredibly proud and excited to add this high-quality, luxury superyacht marina to our family of companies with the opportunity to build on the great work that has been done by Suntex Marinas,” said Michael Kelly, president of Bradford Marine. “This marina provides a key expansion for us as we’ll now be able to serve customers on two of South Florida’s major waterways with our marquee location on the New River, and now prime superyacht dockage space on the Intracoastal Waterway.”

Located at 1030 Seminole Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise Harbor Marina offers approximately 2,500 linear feet of dockage and 22 wet slips, serving as one of the few marinas in South Florida that can accommodate 200-foot yachts. Amenities include swimming pools, a fitness center, a business center, tennis courts, and more.

Under the management of Bradford Marine, plans for new renovation projects and events are underway, with additional details to be announced in the coming months.