AIRMAR expands sales team

AIRMAR Technology Corporation announced the recent appointment of Brandon Wollard as outside sales representative for Gemeco Marine Electronics Specialists, its wholly-owned distributor based in Lake City, S.C.

Wollard brings to AIRMAR a wealth of sales expertise in the marine electronics sector, most recently as the director of sales for Fin-Nor/Pure Fishing and contributing 12 years as a sales manager at ComMar Sales, LLC, a marine manufacturer’s representatives firm.

“Wollard is a dynamic sales executive with a proven track record of cultivating strong relationships across boatbuilders, distributors, technical dealers, and retailers within the industry,” vice president of sales and marketing Jennifer Matsis said. “We are delighted to welcome Wollard to our team. His sales acumen will be instrumental in maximizing Gemeco’s strengths and optimizing its product offerings.”

In addition to being a fourth-generation marine industry professional, Wollard was raised in South Florida and is an avid sportsman who spends most of his free time on the water.

“I am looking forward to using my previous experiences and love of the industry to help promote the Airmar/Gemeco brands and to build upon their well-established reputation for excellence,” Wollard said. “I am eager to accelerate sales for both Airmar and Gemeco by leveraging my deep industry knowledge.”