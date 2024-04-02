NMRA extends scholarship deadline

The deadline to apply for a 2024 National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) Marine Trades Scholarship has been extended to April 30, 2024.

Since 2008, NMRA has actively contributed to the future of the marine industry by offering scholarships to students pursuing education in the marine trades.

In 2023, two NMRA Scholarships of $2,500 each were awarded to students attending the Webb Institute and the Ocean County (NJ) Vocational School.

To request an application for a 2024 NMRA Marine Trades Scholarship, email info@nmraonline.org with 2024 Scholarship Application in the subject line.