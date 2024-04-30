Vetus appoints sales manager

VETUS has announced the appointment of Rebecca Lancashire as sales manager for Florida and the Gulf regions in the U.S., effective April 15, 2024.

Lancashire will take on the company’s sales efforts in these key markets, working closely with the sales team to further enhance VETUS and Maxwell’s market share and presence. She will manage Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana focusing on managing relationships with boat builders, dealers, distributors, and partners in these regions as well as supporting the Maxwell Superyacht Division.

Lancashire joins the team from KVH Industries where she spent the past eight-plus years building a strong and successful background in maritime connectivity sales, service, and account management. Having also worked as crew, both in seasonal and full-time roles on 12m classic sailing yachts in Newport, RI up to a 130-foot Westport in Florida and the Bahamas, Lancashire brings a deep understanding of the marine industry as well as valuable expertise in the superyacht market. Her existing relationships in these industries bring vital knowledge to her new role where she will collaborate with VETUS Maxwell’s seasoned sales teams to continue to drive growth and strengthen the company’s position as market leaders.

“As the VETUS and Maxwell business is growing with both OEM and Aftermarket, it is vital for us to provide support to our customers. With Rebecca’s background and industry experience, she will be able to provide the in-person account management that our customers require,” said Chris DeBoy president of VETUS Maxwell, INC America. “Rebecca will also be working closely with our Manufacturers Representatives from ComMar Sales and we are excited to see her flourish and grow the business within her territory.”