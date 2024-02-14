Dockmate appoints new product specialist and inside sales rep

Dockmate announced it has hired Jason Trombly as product specialist and inside sales representative. In his new role, Trombly is tasked with inside sales across the United States and growing and supporting Dockmate’s existing dealer network and manufacturers’ representatives.



“I’m very excited to be joining the Dockmate team,” said Trombly. “With their innovative products and enthusiastic team, I can see a great future here and I’m delighted to be a part of it. I’m also eager to step into the marine industry and fulfill some lifelong passions of mine.”



Trombly’s background has involved many years in the medical device industry, where he honed significant skills as a sales representative for companies such as Boston Scientific and Outset Medical. Most recently, he served as sales director for Potrero Medical before working as a regional manager for electronics manufacturing company Basalte.



“Between Jason’s sales background and electronic products experience, we think he brings a lot of freshness and skill to our team,” said Marc Curreri, CEO, Dockmate US. “He’s already proven himself to be a great fit, and we are sure that he’ll be a strong contributor to our growth moving forward.”