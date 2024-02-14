Brunswick Corp. named to Forbes ‘Best Employers’ list

For the sixth consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation has been named one of America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine. Of the thousands of companies that were surveyed for this recognition, only 600 made the list.

“We are honored to once again see Brunswick recognized as one of America’s top employers. This award reflects direct feedback from our global workforce of more than 17,000 employees, which is a testament to our authentic ‘One Brunswick’ culture,” said Jill Wrobel, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “Across our global footprint, we value diversity and are passionate about inspiring innovation. I thank our employees for living our values each day and for their role in shaping the future of the marine industry. Together, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional on-water technologies, products and experiences that shape the future of recreational boating.”

Companies designated as America’s Best Large Employers are selected based on an independent survey where 60,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations were asked open-ended questions regarding his/her own employer. The evaluation was based on both direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.

To view the full 2024 ranking, click here.