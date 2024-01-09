Suzuki Marine names marketing manager

Suzuki Marine USA today announced the hiring of Kate Donadio for the newly established position of Marketing Manager.

Donadio will work in Suzuki Marine’s Tampa, Florida headquarters and report to general manager sales and marketing Brandon Cerka. She will manage a range of marketing communications activities including social media, press relations, promotional materials, trade and consumer advertising, dealer communications, and more.

Donadio moved from Baltimore, Maryland to the Tampa Bay area in 2015 and has adopted the Sunshine State as her own. She brings with her seven years of professional marketing and consulting experience across a range of industries, most recently using her talents to build the brand for a yacht manufacturing, importing and distribution company. Through her business consulting and marketing firm Dolomites Consulting Group, Donadio has worked with multiple marine companies and gained valuable experience and insight into the boating business and what makes it “tick.”

An active outdoor enthusiast, Donadio fits right in with Suzuki Marine’s image and nationwide customer base. She is also committed to a range of environmental causes and volunteers her time regularly to help make a positive impact — another thing she shares with Suzuki Marine.

“We are very fortunate to have such a positive and energetic person as Kate joining our marketing team. We were especially impressed by Kate’s drive for adventure, love of the outdoors and concern for the environment. She’s an ideal fit and a great addition to the Suzuki Marine family,” said George “Gus” Blakely, Executive Vice President, Sales & Service for Suzuki Marine.