Deadline approaching for 2024 Miami Innovation Award entries

The deadline is approaching to submit products for the 2024 Miami Innovation Awards, a program recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market. The Innovation Awards celebrate excellence across twenty-one product categories, and winners will be recognized during the annual Industry Breakfast on Thursday, February 15 at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

The deadline for entry is January 8, 2024. Complete details, including requirements and regulations, can be reviewed on the program webpage. Enter today.

The Innovation Awards’ program is managed by NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI).