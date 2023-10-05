Radian partners with Tige, ATX boats

Radian IoT, Inc., innovator in data collection and aggregation, announced it has been chosen by Tige Boats and sister brand ATX Surf Boats as their data and telematics partner.



“We have done a great amount of research over several years and were impressed by everything Radian packages into their solution,” said Daniel Gutierrez, president of Tige Boats. “You can tell that the Radian team clearly understands the needs of boat builders and their dealers. We all want to provide our boat owners with technology that makes their ownership experience more satisfying, and Radian certainly delivers on that front. However, it is the end-to-end solution that will prove to be invaluable from the start of the boat build to the end user’s experience.”



More than just a consumer telematics solution, Radian provides Tige and ATX with in-depth information about the movement and product configuration details that lead to quicker retail delivery, while at the same time providing 24/7 security. The data is delivered in an interface with customizable views for each user that helps the manufacturer, the dealer, the finance provider and the end user monitor their asset while filtering out all the other information that does not apply to them.



“Tige Boats and its sister brand ATX have been innovating for decades so it is no surprise that they have elected to work with Radian,” said Scott Crutchfield, President of Radian. “While it’s getting pretty crowded in the telematics space, the team was quick to realize that we were unique in our ability to generate and use that data to help them and their dealers handle everything from streamlining delivery, inventory management, proactively initiating service, and come to a better understanding of the options and features that customers want. Tige and ATX dealers will also be able to use the information delivered by the Radian platform to provide better customer service and strengthen their relationships.”



Unlike telematics solutions that require a boat battery connection, Radian’s system has an internal rechargeable battery that can last up to 18 months when the device is disconnected from the boat battery. Radian can leverage real-time movement, sensor data, NEMA 2000, and J1939 data to enhance management solutions for those industries engaged in a two-step distribution model. Manufacturers, dealers, marina operators, boat clubs, and financial institutions can all customize and prioritize their unique access to the aggregated data. Each entity can select the most relevant data for their enterprise.



Once the boat is delivered to the consumer, Tige and ATX have included a three-year subscription for the consumers, so their dealer can remotely see what’s going on with their boat, locate it for remote service, and more quickly diagnose issues before they become problems.



