Suzuki Marine elevates to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pewter Partner

Suzuki Marine USA announced it is now Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pewter Partner, the team’s highest partnership honor. Suzuki Marine first became The Official Outboard Motor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last summer, and recently signed a multi-year agreement that will include a range of new promotional, outreach, and engagement opportunities with the team’s diverse fan base and NLF fans from around the world.

Key among these will be the new Suzuki Marine Gate (formerly Gate C) at Raymond James Stadium. This new entry way was made official with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the Bucs 2023 home opener on Sunday, September 17. The ceremony was attended by Buccaneers and Suzuki Marine leadership, including new Suzuki Marine Executive Vice President Daiki Sugiura and Suzuki Marine Executive Vice President Sales & Service George “Gus” Blakely.

As one of the four main entrance and exit points for this 75,000-seat stadium, the Suzuki Marine Gate is adjacent to Bucs Beach — the team’s premier pregame party and fan activation area. Suzuki Marine branding will be visible to those driving on North Himes Avenue and Tampa Bay Boulevard and Suzuki Marine images and messaging will be throughout the property.

“We are very excited to welcome Suzuki Marine USA as our newest Pewter Partner,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “The Suzuki Marine Gate will blend perfectly with the lively Florida-themed atmosphere we have created at Bucs Beach, which has become a signature part of the gameday experience for fans at Raymond James Stadium.”

Suzuki Marine will be highlighted throughout the stadium in a variety of other ways, including a giant ramp mural, a double-sided pillar in the main concourse, sectional entryway signage, digital tower wall rotation, and LED ribbon boards. To help raise awareness for Suzuki’s CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, all recycling receptacles in and around the stadium will be branded with Suzuki Marine and CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT logos and messaging — promoting conservation and positive environmental stewardship all year long.

The partnership will expand the existing collaboration for environmental initiatives around the Tampa Bay area, primarily focusing on beaches and waterways. This kicked off back in March 2023 with a Bucs Beach Blitz Powered by Suzuki Marine, where staff members from both organization, second year Bucs guard Luke Goedeke, Buccaneers Cheer and Captain Fear volunteered to clean up the beach and beautify a park. Plans are underway for future expanded clean-up events to involve the Bucs organization, Suzuki Marine, and the community.

Suzuki Marine has embraced the state of Florida and the Tampa Bay region in particular, having relocated its U.S. headquarters from California to Tampa back in early 2021.

“Our partnership with Bucs over the past year has helped raise awareness of Suzuki outboards throughout the industry and the boating community,” said Blakely. “More importantly, it has provided a way to reach a broader and more diverse audience, including people who may not be boaters at this time. What better way to reach new people and share not only the Suzuki brand, but the family fun and excitement that boating represents. You might say we’re excited to provide a potential ‘gateway’ into boating for people from all walks of life.”