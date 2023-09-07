BoatUS Foundation receives $10M NOAA Grant for Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Removal Program

default

A four-year, $10 million grant from NOAA’s Marine Debris Removal Program to the BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water aims to rid the nation’s shores of abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs), and remove the associated pollution, navigation and safety hazards that can harm waters for years.

The grant, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is part of NOAA’s larger mission to address marine debris, which not only includes fiberglass boats but derelict fishing gear, plastics and other types of debris.

The grant directs the Annapolis, Maryland-based boating nonprofit to “…improve U.S. coastal and marine waters affected by abandoned and derelict vessels by facilitating removal and prevention activities across the country.”

The majority of funds will kick-start a one-stop-shop competitive grant program to seek out and complete marine debris removal projects on our nation’s coasts (saltwaters) and in the Great Lakes for funding and support. Under the guidelines, any organization – public or private – will be able to apply for ADV removal funds.

To help educate and prevent future ADVs, the Foundation will also create a national ADV database to track the scope of the challenge and measure success, document ADV prevention and removal activities to share with the public, and support a national dialogue and education efforts on boating-related debris removal, with an added focus on how ADVs impact waters in underserved communities.

“This is a coordinated, once-in-lifetime investment to remove abandoned and derelict vessels, and we’re proud to help NOAA carry out this important mission to rid our shores of marine debris,” said BoatUS Foundation president Chris Edmonston. “Our goal over the next four years is to focus on the immediate issue – the substantial number of ADVs that need removal. In the future, we hope to expand the program to inland freshwater lakes and waterways, and reach a point where ADV removals diminish as educational and preventive efforts have greater impact. It’s much more cost-effective to stop it before it happens.”

“This grant, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, underscores NOAA’s commitment to combat marine debris and its negative impact on the communities and economies that depend on clean, healthy waterways,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, assistant administrator, NOAA’s National Ocean Service. “This pivotal partnership will enable us to address the issue of abandoned and derelict vessels, and help safeguard our coasts and Great Lakes from pollution, hazards and navigational challenges.”

The Foundation, which drew more than 60 letters of support for the grant application, expects to announce the opening of ADV grant program applications in early 2024. Updates will be posted to BoatUS.org/ADVGrant as they occur.