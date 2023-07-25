Suzuki Marine promotes key managers

Suzuki Marine USA has announced two key promotions designed to ensure that this leading outboard motor manufacturer continues its trajectory of sales growth and expansion across the U.S. boating market.

Brandon Cerka has been promoted to the position of General Manager, Sales & Service. In his new role, Cerka will be responsible for overseeing all Suzuki Marine USA sales and marketing efforts. This includes managing the vitally important order desk, which allocates engines to Suzuki’s 1600-plus dealers and boat builder partners. Cerka’s duties also include overseeing national sales and dealer development. He will also be responsible for all of Suzuki Marine’s marketing efforts, including events, social media, advertising, public relations, angler sponsorships, corporate partnerships, and all other aspects of building awareness for the Suzuki outboard brand.

Cerka will report directly to George “Gus” Blakely, Suzuki Marine USA Executive Vice President, Sales and Service.

Cerka has been with Suzuki Marine since 2012, joining the company as a District Sales Manager and subsequently serving as a Department Manager, Sales Development.

Jacob Ewing has also been named General Manager, Operations for Suzuki Marine.

In this new role, Ewing will oversee a range of important day-to-day operations including the Administration, Logistics/Import, Finance, Human Resources and IT departments.

Ewing has been with Suzuki Marine for 20 years and has amassed a wealth of knowledge from earlier positions managing the Parts Department and Administration Department.

Ewing also played an important role in Suzuki Marine’s recent transition to a Florida-based company. He was integrally involved in starting up the new Tampa, Florida headquarters and supported the development of Suzuki Marine’s U.S. Technical Center in Panama City, Florida.

“Brandon and Jacob have both proven their value to Suzuki Marine over many years, helping us achieve record sales growth and putting our business in position to thrive,” said Blakely. “We are fortunate to have such experienced managers with in-depth knowledge of Suzuki’s business, our line of award-winning outboard motors and the recreational boating market as a whole. I’m confident they will continue to excel in these expanded roles and take us to even greater levels of success.”

The recent promotions of Cerka and Ewing are part of Suzuki Marine’s ongoing growth plan to promote from within and add key staffers across all segments of the company. There have been several additional promotions to fill important posts and Suzuki Marine has made 18 new hires over the past several months.

“We’ve been positioning ourselves for continued growth over the coming months and years — not just in the area of sales, but also dealer support, customer service, technical support and all the departments that will keep our business running smoothly as we grow,” said Blakely. “It’s very gratifying to see our team growing stronger and bringing new jobs to the region.”