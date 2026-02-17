TopSide Marinas Acquires Bay Harbor Marina

The StaffFebruary 17, 2026
TopSide Marinas
Bay Harbor Marina.

Family-owned marina acquisition company TopSide Marinas has just acquired Bay Harbor Marina, a full-service marina located along the Saginaw River in Bay City. The acquisition marks TopSide Marinas’ first entry into the Michigan market.

Established in 1967, Bay Harbor Marina spans 80 acres and offers extensive amenities for recreational boaters. The marina features 400 wet slips, 100 dry stack slips, and more than 500 winter storage spaces, including over 120,000 square feet of heated indoor storage. On-site services include fuel docks, a ship store, mechanical and electronic repair, fiberglass and paint services, haul-out capabilities, and both indoor and outdoor storage options.

Bay Harbor Marina serves boaters of all kinds, with members ranging from pontoon and sailboat owners to those operating large cruisers. Its location makes it a strategic stop for transient boaters as it’s less than two miles from Saginaw Bay and in route to Lake Huron. 

“We are excited to enter the Michigan market with our first marina, Bay Harbor, welcoming new team members to the TopSide community as well as our newest boating enthusiasts. Our newest marina provides the ideal location to serve customers passing through or for those who have a slip with us,” said Ryan Skiles, Regional VP at TopSide Marinas.

TopSide Marinas plans to build upon Bay Harbor’s strong foundation, expanding its service department to include additional original equipment manufacturers such as Mercury outboards, Volvo, and Kohler (Rehlko). Enhancements are also planned for the store to offer best-in-class products along with expanded storage availability. 

