RAD Propulsion Appoints Charged Marine for North American Expansion

High-performance electric marine propulsion system manufacturer RAD Propulsion has entered into a partnership with Charged Marine to support RAD’s expansion across the North American market. This follows RAD opening an office in Charleston, South Carolina towards the end of 2025.

Under the partnership, Charged Marine will provide market development, business engagement, and go-to-market support to help accelerate RAD Propulsion’s commercial presence in the United States and Canada as it builds its US based manufacture, product development and sales teams, according to the company.

“North America represents a significant growth opportunity for RAD Propulsion,” said Simon Payne, sales director RAD Propulsion, in a news release. “As demand for zero-emission marine solutions continues to grow, it’s critical that we have strong local expertise on the ground. Charged Marine brings unique industry knowledge, especially related to infrastructure and trusted relationships that will help us engage OEMs and operators more effectively.”

RAD Propulsion’s electric propulsion systems are already deployed in multiple international markets, delivering scalable zero-emission propulsion for a wide range of marine applications, according to the company.

“RAD Propulsion has established itself as a technology leader in electric marine propulsion,” said Ollie Danner, founder of Charged Marine, in the release. “Our role is to support RAD’s North American strategy by facilitating introductions, advancing pilot opportunities, and helping convert market interest into long-term commercial relationships.”

Initial activities under the agreement will include targeted outreach to OEMs, fleet and commercial operators, marinas, and ecosystem partners, according to the company, as well as support for demonstrations and pilot programs designed to validate market demand and accelerate adoption.