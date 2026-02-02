MRAA Releases 2025 Marine Retail Compensation Study

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has released the 2025 Marine Retail Compensation Study, delivering a marine-specific analysis of dealership compensation and workforce trends.

Developed in partnership with Readex Research, the study was created and launched in response to ongoing workforce challenges across marine retail. It provides data-driven insight into compensation structures, benefits offerings and staffing trends across dozens of dealership roles.

“The success of the marine industry depends on strong dealerships — and strong dealerships depend on strong people,” said Matt Gruhn, president of MRAA, in a news release. “This study equips dealers with the intelligence they need to build competitive, sustainable workforce strategies.”

The Executive Summary, offered exclusively to MRAA members and study participants, provides an overview of key findings, including compensation ranges, benefit prevalence and workforce composition trends. The Compensation Study – Full Report, available for purchase by members and non-members, includes detailed role-by-role benchmarks, regional insights and deeper analysis to support strategic planning and decision-making.

To learn more or access the study, visit Data Center – Marine Retailers Association.