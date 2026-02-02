How to manage seasonal revenue and cash flow

By Capt. Brett M. Sause

This article was originally featured in the January edition of Boating Industry.

The boating industry runs on passion, craftsmanship and the pursuit of time on the water. But beneath the shine of summer success lies a universal challenge – seasonal revenue and cash flow management.

For boat dealers, marinas, boatyards and service facilities, the year’s rhythm brings periods of high demand followed by months of slowdown. When boats are hauled out and the harbors grow quiet, seasonal revenue declines – but payroll, insurance and operating expenses remain steady. Without careful financial planning, that imbalance can create serious cash flow pressure during the off-season.

Understanding the tides of seasonal revenue

Between April and September, many marine businesses ride their strongest revenue waves. As autumn approaches, income naturally tapers off – yet fixed costs continue to rise like the tide. This creates what financial professionals call a seasonal cash flow gap – a recurring pattern that can test even the most established operations.

Understanding this pattern is the foundation for mastering it. When marine business owners plan for their seasonal revenue cycles and implement smart financial systems, they can position their businesses not just to survive the winter, but to thrive long after it.

Navigating cash flow: Strategies that keep you afloat

Cash flow planning is about foresight, structure and discipline. Here are proven ways to stabilize seasonal cash flow and strengthen financial confidence all year long:

1. Forecast with precision

Study the last three to five years of revenue and expense data. Pinpoint when income surges and when it slows. Anticipate the timing of your seasonal peaks and valleys, then plan your expenditures accordingly.

2. Build a “Winter Reserve”

Think of it as financial ballast. By setting aside two to three months of fixed operating costs during your peak season, you ensure smooth sailing when seasonal revenue dips.

3. Diversify off-season revenue streams

Many marine businesses have found success offering indoor storage, shrink-wrapping, winterization and educational or safety courses. Even modest additions to off-season income can help stabilize cash flow.

4. Invest in the downtime

Use the off-season for infrastructure upgrades, equipment maintenance or staff training. Improvements made during slower months often pay dividends during peak times.

5. Manage payables and receivables

Adjusting payment schedules and staying current on receivables helps maintain steady cash flow without taking on unnecessary debt.

Financial tools to support seasonal stability

Even the most disciplined marine businesses experience times when cash flow tightens. While traditional short-term loans or seasonal lines of credit can help, there are additional financial tools that can provide ongoing flexibility and resilience.

A taxable investment account can serve as a strategic financial anchor. By setting aside profits during strong months, business owners can build a liquid pool of funds available for off-season expenses. These accounts provide growth potential and access to cash without age-based restrictions or early withdrawal penalties. Because they are not tax-deferred, they can generate short-term or long-term capital gains, depending on how long the underlying investments are held. When managed prudently, this type of account becomes a powerful complement to seasonal cash flow planning – one that works for the business year-round.

Similarly, permanent life insurance can serve as a valuable tool for long-term cash accumulation and liquidity. Over time, the policy’s cash value grows tax-deferred and can be accessed through policy loans or withdrawals – typically without red tape or income tax.

Unlike traditional bank financing, life insurance loans usually have more liberal access provisions, allowing business owners to tap into their policy’s value quickly, without lengthy approval processes or credit checks. This can provide an efficient, low-friction source of funds for equipment upgrades, payroll or off-season operations.

It’s important to note that any outstanding loans and accrued interest are subtracted from the policy’s death benefit and cash value if not repaid, and that life insurance is primarily intended for death benefit protection.

When used together, these tools help smooth out the highs and lows of seasonal revenue while supporting long-term growth and financial security.

Thinking beyond the dock: Building for the future

Once seasonal cash flow is under control, marine business owners can focus on broader goals – growth, stability and continuity. Every operation should consider:

Succession and ownership transition strategies

Employee benefit programs to retain top talent during the off-season

Retirement and investment planning for owners and key staff

Risk management and continuity planning to safeguard the business against the unexpected

By viewing the business through both a seasonal and long-term lens, owners can turn cyclical challenges into competitive advantages.

Final thoughts

Seasonal revenue fluctuations are not a flaw in the boating industry – they are part of its nature. The difference between struggling and succeeding through those cycles lies in preparation.

By forecasting accurately, building reserves and leveraging smart financial tools such as taxable investment accounts and permanent life insurance, marine business owners can master cash flow management and transform the off-season from a time of uncertainty into one of opportunity.

Because when the first boats are launched and another season begins, you don’t just want to be open – you want to be ready, resilient and financially strong.

Capt. Brett M. Sause is the founder and CEO of AFG Wealth in Easton, Maryland, and the creator of The Marine Minute, a multimedia platform dedicated to education, safety and advocacy within the boating community. He is a U.S. Coast Guard–licensed Master Captain, a certified instructor with the National Safe Boating Council, a registered representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC, and a financial adviser with Eagle Strategies LLC, a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company.