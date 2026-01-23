NMMA Canada inducts Jean-François Rioux into Hall of Fame

NMMA Canada inducted industry veteran Jean-François Rioux into the NMMA Canada Hall of Fame. Rioux, senior vice president of sales, marketing and customer experience at Yamaha Canada, was recognized during the NMMA Canada State of the Industry Breakfast at the Toronto International Boat Show.

Rioux’s career in the recreational boating industry spans three decades. He joined Yamaha in 1995, following his early career as a technician at a Yamaha dealership in Rimouski, Quebec. Driven by a passion for the product and the customer experience, Rioux quickly built a reputation for technical expertise and leadership. He worked across technical support, factory liaison roles and marine product management.

Rioux’s broad operational background led to his oversight of Yamaha’s marine sales business across Canada, where he worked closely with global affiliates to support dealers and customers nationwide. In 2022, Rioux assumed his current senior leadership role. He leads the business across all product lines and oversees sales, marketing and aftersales operations.

Rioux has been recognized for his collaborative leadership style, extensive industry knowledge and commitment to strengthening the Canadian marine marketplace. His work has helped support dealer networks and elevate the customer experience.

“JF’s career reflects the very best of our industry, built on technical excellence, leadership and a genuine passion for boating,” said Marie-France MacKinnon, executive director of NMMA Canada. “His contributions over the past 30 years, including his 10-year service on the NMMA Canada Board of Directors and as board chair, have helped advance our industry and support the continued growth of recreational boating across Canada.”

The NMMA Canada Hall of Fame, established in 1988, is the association’s highest honor. It recognizes individuals who make lasting contributions toward the advancement of the marine industry. The award honors individuals who pursue quality, innovation and perfection within their spheres of expertise.