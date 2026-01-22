Boating Industry opens 2026 40 Under 40 Award nominations

This article was originally featured in the January issue of Boating Industry.

Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 2026 40 Under 40 Awards, launching the program’s 10th anniversary year.

The 40 Under 40 honors outstanding young leaders who are helping shape the future of the recreational boating industry. Each year, the program recognizes 40 individuals under the age of 40 whose professional accomplishments, leadership and dedication are making a meaningful impact across the marine industry.

Nominees may come from any company or organization that does business in recreational boating, including OEMs, boat dealerships, marinas, suppliers, distributors and industry associations.

Nominations are due Wednesday, February 18, 2026.