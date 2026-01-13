Twin Vee adds Louisiana dealer

Twin Vee PowerCats has announced The Boat Yard as its newest authorized dealer in Louisiana.

“Louisiana represents a premier market for offshore catamaran boats, driven by world-class fishing in and around the Gulf of America’s extensive oil-rig network,” said Joseph Visconti, president and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats. “Catamarans are particularly well-suited to these waters, offering superior stability, efficiency and range-attributes that have made them one of the most popular hull forms in the region.”

The Boat Yard is a 10-acre, full-service dealership based in Marrero. The final dealer authorization is subject to a state-level approval process. Once the approval is finalized, The Boat Yard will represent Twin Vee PowerCats with full sales and customer support capabilities.