Twin Vee adds Louisiana dealer

The StaffJanuary 13, 2026
Twin Vee
Photo courtesy of Twin Vee

Twin Vee PowerCats has announced The Boat Yard as its newest authorized dealer in Louisiana.

“Louisiana represents a premier market for offshore catamaran boats, driven by world-class fishing in and around the Gulf of America’s extensive oil-rig network,” said Joseph Visconti, president and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats. “Catamarans are particularly well-suited to these waters, offering superior stability, efficiency and range-attributes that have made them one of the most popular hull forms in the region.”

The Boat Yard is a 10-acre, full-service dealership based in Marrero. The final dealer authorization is subject to a state-level approval process. Once the approval is finalized, The Boat Yard will represent Twin Vee PowerCats with full sales and customer support capabilities.

