Twin Vee names new board directors

Twin Vee PowerCats has announced the election of Carol Craig and Larry Swets, Jr. to its board of directors at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Marcia Kull and Neil Ross completed their terms and departed the board on December 4.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Swets and Ms. Craig to our Board,” said Joseph Visconti, CEO and president of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. “With deep expertise in public markets and vertically integrated manufacturing and a strong track record in scaling high-growth technology and financial organizations, they bring an exceptional understanding of strategic capital deployment and operational innovation. They will be tremendous team members going forward.”

Swets currently serves as executive chairman of Saltire Capital, a principal investment firm. He has over 25 years of experience in financial services and founded Itasca Financial, an advisory and investment firm.

“I’m excited to join Twin Vee’s Board,” Swets said. “I believe the company has a solid portfolio of power catamarans and possesses an established brand in the marine industry. I’m eager to work and collaborate with management and fellow Board members.”

Craig currently serves as the founder, CEO and board chair of Sidus Space, a space and defense technology firm that she launched in 2012. She also founded Craig Technologies in 1999, a space and defense engineering and technology firm.

“I’m honored to join Twin Vee’s Board and contribute my experience in advanced technology solutions and vertically integrated manufacturing to support the company’s growth strategy,” Craig said. “I believe that by leveraging innovation and integrated systems, we can strengthen operations and create lasting value for stockholders.”