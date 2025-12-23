Freedom Boat Club expands in Europe

The StaffDecember 23, 2025
Freedom Boat Club in Marseille, France
Photo courtesy of Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club has expanded its presence in Southern France with the opening of Port de La Pointe Rouge and Port de Servaux, two additional club locations in Marseille. This announcement marks the first multi-territory expansion by an existing Freedom Boat Club franchisee in the EMEA region.

“This expansion represents an important moment for Freedom Boat Club in Europe,” said Arturo Gutierrez, general manager of Freedom Boat Club for the EMEA region. “This milestone underscores the growing strength of the Freedom Boat Club model in Europe. Five years after the brand entered the market, franchisees are not only establishing new territories—they are reinvesting, scaling and expanding their networks, reaffirming the long-term value and viability of the business.”

Historically anchored in Le Vieux-Port, the heart of Marseille, the local franchise is owned and operated by Clement Coffin. The addition of La Pointe Rouge and Port de Servaux creates a complementary three-port network designed to offer members variety and flexibility.

