Scout Boats announces promotions

Scout Boats announced several internal promotions at its South Carolina headquarters, effective January 1. Sherrie Ferguson was named vice president of human resources, Ashley Richardson was promoted to director of human resources and Courtney Guice was elevated to executive vice president.

“When my father, Steve Potts, started Scout in 1989, it was truly a family affair with my mom Dianne, my brother Stevie and sister Stephanie,” said Ferguson. “The great thing is, after all these years, it still is a family. As we continue to work alongside each other, including our longstanding extended family like Dave, Alan, Courtney and also seeing our kids take interest in working here, I couldn’t be more proud to help carry on the tradition as vice president of HR.”

“Our growing global brand is only as good as its people, and we’re blessed to have the hardest working and most dedicated folks out there,” said Dave Wallace, president of Scout. “We’re proud of their accomplishments and look forward to how each of these three will help continue growing our brand and culture. We’ve built a team here that will continue to take us into the future.”