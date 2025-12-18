MBIA elects board directors, appoints officers at annual meeting

The StaffDecember 18, 2025
MBIA logo

The Michigan Boating Industries Association (MBIA) elected industry leaders to serve as board directors at its Annual Meeting on December 4. The state-wide, non-profit marine trade association represents more than 350 marine businesses in Michigan.

Dan Delmotte of MacRay Harbor and Jeff Nichols of Aqua Sports Marine were elected as state-wide directors. Tom Den Herder of Yacht Basin Marina was re-elected as SW board director, and Liz Carney, retired from Grand Bay Marine, was re-elected as at-large director. They will serve three-year terms.

Officers appointed for 2026 include Chairman Amy Crouchman of Walstrom Marine, Vice Chair Pete Beauregard, Jr. of Colony Marine, and Secretary/Treasurer Rick Fleming from Irish Boat Shop.

Chris Anderson of Anderson’s Boat Sales, Rob Davis of Club Royale, Torre Miller of Diesel Fuel Doctor and Paul Mitter of Wonderland Marine will continue to serve on the board in 2026.

The StaffDecember 18, 2025

Related Articles

MRAA Dealership of the Future Task Force

MRAA launches Dealership of the Future Task Force

December 18, 2025
Telwater boat

BRP’s proposed Telwater sale opposed

December 18, 2025
Springfield Marine logo

Springfield Marine announces promotions

December 18, 2025
Sea Tow 2025 awards

Sea Tow recognizes top franchisees and captains

December 18, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.