MBIA elects board directors, appoints officers at annual meeting

The Michigan Boating Industries Association (MBIA) elected industry leaders to serve as board directors at its Annual Meeting on December 4. The state-wide, non-profit marine trade association represents more than 350 marine businesses in Michigan.

Dan Delmotte of MacRay Harbor and Jeff Nichols of Aqua Sports Marine were elected as state-wide directors. Tom Den Herder of Yacht Basin Marina was re-elected as SW board director, and Liz Carney, retired from Grand Bay Marine, was re-elected as at-large director. They will serve three-year terms.

Officers appointed for 2026 include Chairman Amy Crouchman of Walstrom Marine, Vice Chair Pete Beauregard, Jr. of Colony Marine, and Secretary/Treasurer Rick Fleming from Irish Boat Shop.

Chris Anderson of Anderson’s Boat Sales, Rob Davis of Club Royale, Torre Miller of Diesel Fuel Doctor and Paul Mitter of Wonderland Marine will continue to serve on the board in 2026.