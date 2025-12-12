Service, storage and subscription: The hidden profit engines

By David Gee

When new-boat sales soften, the instinct for many dealers is to push harder in the showroom. But the smartest operators know that long-term resilience isn’t built on chasing every last retail unit — it’s built on diversifying revenue, smoothing out seasonality and turning customer relationships into predictable, recurring income.

That’s why conversations around service, storage and subscription-based offerings matter more than ever right now. These aren’t “nice-to-have” add-ons. They’re the hidden engines that keep dealerships healthy when interest rates are high, consumer confidence is low and walk-in traffic feels more like a trickle than a tide. Yet despite their importance, few industry gatherings give these topics the structured, strategic treatment they deserve.

It’s time to change that.

From reactive repairs to recurring revenue

For decades, service has been treated as a reactive department — the place customers go when something breaks. But the most profitable dealer operations have flipped that script entirely. They see service not as a cost center, but as an opportunity to create stability across an unpredictable retail landscape.

Recurring maintenance plans, annual service subscriptions and “care packages” are gaining traction nationwide. These programs benefit both sides of the counter: customers enjoy predictable costs and priority scheduling, while dealers lock in ongoing touchpoints and year-round revenue.

One dealership in the Midwest, for example, launched a tiered maintenance subscription in 2023 — Basic, Premium and Concierge. Within six months, they had more than 300 enrolled customers and saw off-season shop utilization increase by 40%. When boat sales stalled early this year, their service subscriptions effectively became a financial shock absorber.

Storage as a profit center, not a space problem

Storage is often viewed as a headache — a space constraint, a logistical challenge, a seasonal scramble. But in a down market, storage becomes something else entirely: a reliable profit center.

Dealers who approach storage creatively are discovering new ways to maximize their footprint and serve customers better. Climate-controlled premium storage. Add-on services like winter detailing and monthly engine checks. Bundled “store-and-service” packages that combine seasonal storage with guaranteed maintenance slots.

Some forward-thinking operators are even exploring hybrid revenue models, where storage customers receive exclusive benefits — discounted service labor, early access to events or loyalty credits toward future boat purchases.

The message is simple: storage shouldn’t be a commodity. It should be a curated, value-added experience that strengthens the relationship between dealer and customer.

Subscriptions, concierge services and the luxury mindset

Consumers today are increasingly comfortable with subscription-based access — from their entertainment to their fitness routines to their travel perks. Boating is no different.

Concierge programs, in particular, are gaining momentum. These services might include on-demand pickup and delivery, seasonal launch and retrieval, detailing, fueling or even “day-of” trip prep (ice onboard, coolers stocked, electronics checked, canvas removed). Customers love the time savings; dealers love the predictable revenue and stronger retention.

In fact, you likely know dealers who have introduced various iterations of a “Boat Owner VIP Club,” which provides everything from quarterly inspections to priority haul-out. Even priced at a premium, these programs often sell out quickly, not because the market was hot, but because the value was clear.

Subscriptions are no longer just for boat clubs. They’re becoming a powerful retention tool for traditional dealerships as well.

How to promote service without sounding desperate

Marketing service and repair work during a soft market can feel tricky. Dealers don’t want to appear pushy, and customers can sniff out desperation instantly.

The key is reframing the conversation from “We need work” to “We want to protect your time and investment.”

Messaging that works well includes:

Priority access

Season-ready convenience

Predictability in pricing

Peace of mind

Expert care and preventive savings

Focus on the customer’s lifestyle, not the dealer’s workload. That’s how you build trust, not resistance.

Why this matters right now

This is, quite literally, the “What do we do today to stay profitable?” conversation. Unit sales will ebb and flow. External forces – interest rates, tariffs, inventory supply, consumer sentiment – will always be in motion. But service, storage and subscription offerings provide the stability dealers need to navigate uncertainty with confidence.

Dealers who embrace these profit engines aren’t just surviving the down market. They’re building stronger, stickier, more resilient businesses that will be positioned to thrive when sales inevitably rebound.

David Gee is the former editor-in-chief of Boating Industry and current host of Boating Industry Insider podcast. He is a professional keynote speaker and creator of the 3 Second Selling platform that helps salespeople win attention, spark emotion, and close faster in today’s attention economy. You can reach him at david@3secondselling.com. He will be the closing keynote at the 2026 Elevate Summit in January.