Vision Marine to acquire Dania Beach marina

The StaffDecember 11, 2025
Vision Marine Technologies has entered into a commercial lease and purchase option agreement for the Anglers Avenue Marine Center marina property in Dania Beach, Florida.

The marina generated approximately $3.2 million in 2024. Vision Marine plans to expand the site in phases, increasing its slip count from roughly 109 today to about 300 wet and dry slips. Dealership-level service operations will be extended, driven by maintenance, repairs and long-term customer programs at an enhanced Service & Parts Center.

“Securing a multi-year lease and purchase option for the marina is a pivotal step toward building a truly vertically integrated marine dealership business with expanded services,” said Alexandre Mongeon, co-founder and CEO of Vision Marine. “By elevating our service capacity at this prime location, we will be able to offer customers a more modern, automotive-style retail and service experience.”

The agreement and lease provide Vision Marine the ability to acquire the property in the future through a contractual purchase option and includes a Right of First Refusal should a third-party offer arise.

