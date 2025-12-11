MarineMax announces leadership changes

The StaffDecember 11, 2025
From left to right: MarineMax has announced the promotions of Nick Schwidder, Justin Brisson, Doug Larsen and Ron Baker. Photo courtesy of MarineMax

MarineMax has announced several leadership promotions across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Nick Schwidder has been promoted to general manager of MarineMax Danvers. Schwidder began his career as a high school dockhand and has held multiple roles across operations, service and parts, most recently serving as regional service and parts manager for New England. He joined MarineMax in 2017. The company said he has dedicated his career to developing people and strengthening processes.

Justin Brisson has been promoted to general manager of MarineMax Norwalk. Since joining MarineMax two years ago, Brisson has led Westbrook, Connecticut, and Wakefield, Rhode Island, to consistent revenue growth by focusing on team engagement and customer satisfaction. He is known for his collaborative leadership style and data-driven decision-making, according to the company.

Ron Baker assumes the dual role of general manager of MarineMax Boston and area manager overseeing the Boston and Danvers markets. Baker joined MarineMax Danvers in early 2025 and brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across RV, automotive and retail industries. MarineMax noted his strategic mindset and people-first leadership style.

Doug Larsen has been promoted to area manager for MarineMax Brick, Brant Beach and Somers Point, while continuing as general manager of MarineMax Brick. Larsen joined MarineMax during Covid-19. Under his guidance, the Brick location achieved record revenue and high customer satisfaction scores. As a U.S. Army officer, Larsen has a disciplined, mission-focused approach, the company said.

