Why marine sales stall and how to fix it

By Steven Hileman

In today’s marine market, the greatest threat to sales isn’t competition; it’s miscommunication. Manufacturers pour resources into marketing campaigns that generate excitement, yet those hard-won leads can drift away once they reach the dealer level. The result? Missed opportunities and delayed revenue that have little to do with product quality or pricing.

To stop the leak, the industry must evolve toward a 360-degree partnership model built on transparency, shared data, and unified customer follow-up between manufacturers and dealers.

A customer’s buying journey rarely ends when a marketing campaign does. It often begins when a potential buyer customizes a model online and requests more information. From there, the sales cycle can stretch for months as timing, financing, and seasonal factors influence when the purchase happens. By the time the customer is ready to make a purchase, the manufacturer’s marketing push may have ended, and the dealer may have shifted their focus to newer leads.

The default response to poor conversion is usually to generate more leads. But more volume only fills the funnel faster without increasing sales velocity. Marketing teams focus on cost per lead, while dealers focus on closing ratios – that disconnect is where the system breaks down.

Automation tools and customer relationship manager systems (CRMs) are designed to bridge this divide, but they’re not always used collaboratively. Marketing relies on data and dealers rely on personal interaction. The buyer, caught between the two, experiences the inconsistency.

In today’s competitive market, consistency matters as much as quality. Brands that maintain communication throughout the entire buyer journey are winning.

The solution isn’t more leads, but shared accountability for sales. When manufacturers and dealers view the same pipeline metrics and share responsibility for follow-up, engagement becomes continuous instead of campaign-based.

Here’s what that can look like in practice:

Months 1–3: Marketing builds awareness and excitement through digital ads, shows and content. Dealers reach out early to start the relationship, rather than simply respond to leads.

Months 4–9: Marketing supports the relationship with education, ownership stories and seasonal reminders. Dealers stay present with updates and local events.

Months 10 and beyond: Marketing keeps the brand visible; dealers close the sale and celebrate the customer publicly to reinforce loyalty.

Boat buyers don’t see a manufacturer and a dealer; they see one brand. Forward-thinking manufacturers are embracing this reality by creating joint marketing programs that build regional visibility while empowering dealers to drive local activations. By sharing CRM data, tracking engagement and learning from one another, both sides strengthen performance, and everyone benefits.

Steven Hileman is the vice president of Client Solutions at Element Three.